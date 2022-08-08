23,356 Shares in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Purchased by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,356 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,261,011 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,223,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939,731 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 308.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,832,774 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $136,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,408 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $36,835,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,887,320 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $70,132,000 after purchasing an additional 691,998 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $21,790,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

NYSE:JNPR opened at $28.04 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.74 and a 200 day moving average of $31.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.89. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.20 and a 1-year high of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.59%.

JNPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Juniper Networks to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Juniper Networks from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on Juniper Networks to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $156,373.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 868,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,450,949.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 23,610 shares of company stock valued at $665,163 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Articles

