2crazyNFT One Day Volume Reaches $98,697.00 (2CRZ)

2crazyNFT (2CRZ) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One 2crazyNFT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, 2crazyNFT has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar. 2crazyNFT has a market cap of $378,194.84 and $98,697.00 worth of 2crazyNFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Concordium (CCD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 116.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.23 or 0.01839941 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004199 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001590 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002239 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00014781 BTC.
2crazyNFT Coin Profile
2crazyNFT’s total supply is 497,620,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,470,569 coins. 2crazyNFT’s official Twitter account is @2crazylive.
2crazyNFT Coin Trading
