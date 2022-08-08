2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) Insider Philip D. Gregory Sells 2,407 Shares of Stock

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) insider Philip D. Gregory sold 2,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $39,065.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,217.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
2seventy bio Stock Up 4.3 %
2seventy bio stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.32. 414,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,310. 2seventy bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $64.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.27 and a 200 day moving average of $14.36.
2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.73) by ($1.47). The business had revenue of $8.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.66 million. 2seventy bio’s revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.73) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that 2seventy bio, Inc. will post -9.47 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in 2seventy bio in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of 2seventy bio in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new position in shares of 2seventy bio during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. 50.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.
