3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Shares Purchased by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,520 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,990 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.15% of 3D Systems worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in 3D Systems in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in 3D Systems in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 232.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in 3D Systems in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in 3D Systems in the 1st quarter worth $107,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at 3D Systems

In other news, Director Jim D. Kever acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.65 per share, with a total value of $106,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 404,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,309,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jim D. Kever bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.65 per share, with a total value of $106,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 404,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,309,756.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves bought 10,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $106,480.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,060,159. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3D Systems Price Performance

Shares of 3D Systems stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.13. 112,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,672,143. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. 3D Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $40.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.41.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). 3D Systems had a net margin of 41.50% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DDD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $23.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

3D Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

