47,830 Shares in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Acquired by CX Institutional

CX Institutional bought a new position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 47,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLGN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 714,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,612,000 after buying an additional 23,572 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Silgan in the fourth quarter worth $1,884,000. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Silgan by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Silgan in the first quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Silgan by 0.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 164,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Silgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.89.

NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $42.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.30. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.10 and a 52-week high of $46.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.07 and its 200 day moving average is $43.34.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.34%.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

