769,785 Shares in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Acquired by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 769,785 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,284,000. Shell accounts for approximately 2.6% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHEL traded up $0.48 on Monday, hitting $52.37. 69,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,095,114. The stock has a market cap of $200.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.55 and a 200-day moving average of $53.70. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $61.67.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.70%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shell plc will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.05%.

SHEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Shell in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC dropped their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($33.08) to GBX 2,550 ($31.25) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.99) to GBX 3,200 ($39.21) in a report on Friday, July 29th. ING Group raised Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.49) to GBX 2,860 ($35.04) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,134.13.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

