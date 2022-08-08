Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) EVP Christopher L. Howard Sells 12,214 Shares

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) EVP Christopher L. Howard sold 12,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $997,517.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,180,835.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ACHC stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.09. 469,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,096. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.07 and a fifty-two week high of $83.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.00. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $651.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Acadia Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $67.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 153.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

