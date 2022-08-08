ACoconut Market Capitalization Hits $231,319.90 (AC)

ACoconut (AC) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. ACoconut has a total market cap of $231,319.90 and $34,771.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ACoconut coin can now be purchased for $0.0869 or 0.00000363 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ACoconut has traded 20.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ACoconut alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00036977 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000100 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00007007 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ACoconut Profile

ACoconut is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ACoconut Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ACoconut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ACoconut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.