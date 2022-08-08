Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) COO W Bradley Bickham Sells 5,203 Shares

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) COO W Bradley Bickham sold 5,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $486,636.59. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,029,365.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Addus HomeCare Price Performance

Addus HomeCare stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.39. The company had a trading volume of 53,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,683. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1 year low of $68.57 and a 1 year high of $108.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.32.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $236.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Addus HomeCare

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,664,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,608,000 after acquiring an additional 37,830 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,088,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,554,000 after acquiring an additional 25,467 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 570.1% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 770,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,648,000 after acquiring an additional 655,548 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 20.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 754,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,348,000 after acquiring an additional 130,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 3.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 566,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,843,000 after acquiring an additional 16,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

ADUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.40.

About Addus HomeCare

(Get Rating)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.