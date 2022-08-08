Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) EVP Sean Gaffney Sells 10,000 Shares

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) EVP Sean Gaffney sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,235. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ADUS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.39. 53,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,683. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1-year low of $68.57 and a 1-year high of $108.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.85.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $236.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.40 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 8.63%. Addus HomeCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Addus HomeCare from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Addus HomeCare from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.40.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

