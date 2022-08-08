adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €200.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €200.00 ($206.19) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ADS. HSBC set a €200.00 ($206.19) price target on shares of adidas in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €190.00 ($195.88) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €145.00 ($149.48) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Baader Bank set a €150.00 ($154.64) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €255.00 ($262.89) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

adidas Stock Performance

FRA ADS opened at €171.56 ($176.87) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €171.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €195.54. adidas has a 52 week low of €163.65 ($168.71) and a 52 week high of €201.01 ($207.23).

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

