Adshares (ADS) Price Hits $3.52

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Adshares has a market cap of $104.40 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for about $3.52 or 0.00014686 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Adshares has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00007899 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00008800 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 21,229.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 29,692,475 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Adshares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

