AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIXGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share on Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This is a positive change from AdvanSix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

AdvanSix has a payout ratio of 6.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AdvanSix to earn $7.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.3%.

AdvanSix Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of AdvanSix stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.89. The company had a trading volume of 384,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.45 and a 200 day moving average of $42.85. AdvanSix has a 52-week low of $30.86 and a 52-week high of $57.10.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.41. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $479.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.77 million. On average, equities analysts predict that AdvanSix will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total value of $38,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,351.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AdvanSix

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 30.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 30.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 61.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on AdvanSix from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

About AdvanSix

(Get Rating)

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

