AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share on Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This is a positive change from AdvanSix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

AdvanSix has a payout ratio of 6.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AdvanSix to earn $7.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.3%.

AdvanSix Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of AdvanSix stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.89. The company had a trading volume of 384,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.45 and a 200 day moving average of $42.85. AdvanSix has a 52-week low of $30.86 and a 52-week high of $57.10.

Insider Activity

AdvanSix ( NYSE:ASIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.41. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $479.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.77 million. On average, equities analysts predict that AdvanSix will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total value of $38,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,351.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AdvanSix

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 30.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 30.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 61.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on AdvanSix from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

