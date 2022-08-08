AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 48.96% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of ASIX traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,793. AdvanSix has a 1-year low of $30.86 and a 1-year high of $57.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

AdvanSix ( NYSE:ASIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $479.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.77 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 10.13%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AdvanSix will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AdvanSix news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total transaction of $38,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,351.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASIX. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AdvanSix during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AdvanSix during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in AdvanSix during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

