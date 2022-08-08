Advisors Preferred LLC Acquires Shares of 6,949 SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GNR. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 109.5% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 276.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

GNR opened at $53.00 on Monday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $47.17 and a twelve month high of $65.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.15.

