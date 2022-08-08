Advisors Preferred LLC Buys Shares of 264 iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 154.7% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IYK opened at $200.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $195.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.84. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $178.49 and a fifty-two week high of $215.41.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

