Advisors Preferred LLC Decreases Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Advisors Preferred LLC lessened its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 92.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,972 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 19.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 5.7% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 4.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 2,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.15, for a total transaction of $1,006,037.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,233.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 2,572 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.15, for a total value of $1,006,037.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,233.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 335 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.55, for a total value of $134,519.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,572.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,407 shares of company stock valued at $4,482,202 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

FDS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $362.00 to $338.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $407.50.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $423.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $389.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $403.00. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $345.92 and a 52 week high of $495.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.80.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $488.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.24% and a net margin of 22.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.94%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading

