Advisors Preferred LLC Invests $282,000 in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK)

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 41,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the period.
iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Price Performance
PICK opened at $36.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.69. iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF has a 1 year low of $25.02 and a 1 year high of $37.91.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK)
- Is DoorDash Ready To Sprint Higher?
- Electric Vehicles Can Drive Alcoa Stock Higher
- Can Airbnb Still Thrive in a Recession?
- What to Expect from the Markets in a Recession
- ConocoPhillips Shares Advance On Strong Q2 Revenue
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PICK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.