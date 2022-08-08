Advisors Preferred LLC Invests $282,000 in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK)

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 41,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Price Performance

PICK opened at $36.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.69. iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF has a 1 year low of $25.02 and a 1 year high of $37.91.

