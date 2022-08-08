Advisors Preferred LLC Makes New Investment in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $649,161,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,218,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,565,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039,853 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 359.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,477,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720,790 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,037,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,282 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,334.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 999,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,814,000 after purchasing an additional 930,063 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.57.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $80.43 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.25. The company has a market capitalization of $67.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.48.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.39%.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $3,967,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,596,818.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $785,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,300.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at $17,596,818.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,119 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

