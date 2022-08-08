Advisors Preferred LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING)

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 822,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,182,000 after purchasing an additional 316,521 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,644,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,120,000 after purchasing an additional 121,649 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of RING opened at $20.10 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.43. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $18.71 and a 12 month high of $33.58.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

