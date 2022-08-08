AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.35-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.45.

AECOM Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ACM traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.98. 965,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,415. AECOM has a 1 year low of $60.74 and a 1 year high of $79.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. AECOM had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

ACM has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of AECOM from $88.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of AECOM from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on shares of AECOM in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $86.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AECOM by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,010,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,029,000 after buying an additional 156,072 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in AECOM by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,456,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,478,000 after buying an additional 972,449 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AECOM by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,242,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,468,000 after buying an additional 14,372 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 919,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,608,000 after purchasing an additional 20,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 867,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,618,000 after purchasing an additional 42,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

