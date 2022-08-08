Aequus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:AQS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CVE:AQS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 30000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 10.0 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 247.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of C$7.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85.

Aequus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:AQS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.30 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes drugs in Canada. It focuses on various therapeutic areas, including neurology, ophthalmology, and transplantation. The company markets Vistitan, an ophthalmology product to reduce elevated intraocular pressure in patients with open angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; Tacrolimus IR, an immunosuppressant for the treatment and prevention of acute rejection following organ transplantation; Evolve dry eye products for various symptoms involved with dry eye disease and blepharitis, including discomfort, stinging, burning, and dryness; and preservative free ophthalmic product.

