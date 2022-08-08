Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Insider Teresa L. White Sells 10,000 Shares

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,256 shares in the company, valued at $7,953,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Aflac Price Performance

AFL traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.58. 2,257,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,921,600. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $51.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.27. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.13%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Aflac from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aflac

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFL. State Street Corp increased its stake in Aflac by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,531,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,903,000 after purchasing an additional 379,178 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,177,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,307,000 after purchasing an additional 217,701 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in Aflac by 18.8% in the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,902,000 after purchasing an additional 799,609 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Aflac by 62.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Aflac by 2.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,787,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,268,000 after purchasing an additional 127,487 shares during the last quarter. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

