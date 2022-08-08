agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AGL shares. BTIG Research started coverage on agilon health in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on agilon health from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on agilon health from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded agilon health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on agilon health from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of AGL stock opened at $25.59 on Wednesday. agilon health has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $38.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of -91.39 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.87 and its 200-day moving average is $21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67.

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). agilon health had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 9.79%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts expect that agilon health will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $88,872.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,748.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other agilon health news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $88,872.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,748.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael L. Smith sold 145,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $2,848,919.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,580.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 711,053 shares of company stock valued at $16,617,223 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGL. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of agilon health in the fourth quarter worth about $492,000. Renaissance Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of agilon health by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 68,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 35,440 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of agilon health by 236.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 189,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 133,300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of agilon health by 899.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of agilon health in the fourth quarter worth about $970,000. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

