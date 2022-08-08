agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Price Target Raised to $28.00

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AGL. TheStreet raised agilon health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on agilon health from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on agilon health in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on agilon health from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on agilon health from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, agilon health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.71.

Get agilon health alerts:

agilon health Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AGL traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.47. 6,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,002,639. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.82 and a beta of 1.77. agilon health has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $38.47.

Insider Activity

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that agilon health will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $1,386,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,099.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Veeral Desai sold 106,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $2,393,032.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 278,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,259,747.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $1,386,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,099.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 711,053 shares of company stock valued at $16,617,223. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of agilon health

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health in the second quarter valued at $25,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in agilon health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in agilon health by 772.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in agilon health by 899.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in agilon health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

About agilon health

(Get Rating)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.