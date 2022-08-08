Agora (NASDAQ:API) Shares Gap Down to $5.20

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.20, but opened at $5.07. Agora shares last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 1,236 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

API has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Agora in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Agora from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Agora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Get Agora alerts:

Agora Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $550.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of -0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agora

Agora ( NASDAQ:API Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $38.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.68 million. Agora had a negative net margin of 50.86% and a negative return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Agora, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in API. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Agora during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Agora during the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Agora during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agora during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Agora by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter.

Agora Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. Its products include video calling, voice calling, interactive live streaming, chat, signaling.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.