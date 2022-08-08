Akroma Trading 3.8% Higher Over Last Week (AKA)

Akroma (AKA) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. One Akroma coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Akroma has a market capitalization of $4,622.55 and $3.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Akroma has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Akroma alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,799.06 or 0.07463745 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.82 or 0.00161046 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 129.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

MeetPle (MPT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Akroma Profile

Akroma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Akroma is akroma.io.

Akroma Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Akroma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akroma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.