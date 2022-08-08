Akropolis (AKRO) Price Hits $0.0052

Akropolis (AKRO) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Akropolis has a total market cap of $25.86 million and approximately $2.57 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Akropolis has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One Akropolis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Akropolis Coin Profile

Akropolis (CRYPTO:AKRO) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Akropolis is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements. Akropolis’ official website is akropolis.io.

Buying and Selling Akropolis

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akropolis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akropolis using one of the exchanges listed above.

