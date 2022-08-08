Albion Financial Group UT Buys 1,505 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 1.4% of Albion Financial Group UT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $16,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 294.1% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

NYSE TMO traded down $2.01 on Monday, hitting $588.25. 12,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,519,910. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $549.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $557.33. The company has a market cap of $230.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $497.83 and a 1-year high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 6.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $661.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total value of $486,153.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,572.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.76, for a total transaction of $5,897,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,146,060.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total transaction of $486,153.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,994 shares of company stock worth $29,033,170. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

