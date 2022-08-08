Albion Financial Group UT Cuts Stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Albion Financial Group UT cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $304,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 70,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Invesco Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.27. 13,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,899,437. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.01. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $11.93 and a 52-week high of $15.28.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.