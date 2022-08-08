Albion Financial Group UT Has $1.26 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Albion Financial Group UT lessened its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,349 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NKE traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $113.98. The company had a trading volume of 85,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,156,636. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.34 and its 200 day moving average is $123.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.53 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The company has a market capitalization of $178.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,796 shares of company stock worth $9,085,334 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $130.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on NIKE from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.08.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

