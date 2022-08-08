Albion Financial Group UT Has $2 Million Stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LEG. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 226.9% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.27. 9,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,287,385. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.31. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.19 and a 1-year high of $49.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Leggett & Platt Increases Dividend

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently 61.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 2,500 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $95,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,793. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on LEG. StockNews.com raised Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Raymond James lowered Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Leggett & Platt from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Leggett & Platt Profile

(Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Featured Articles

