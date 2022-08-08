Albion Financial Group UT Raises Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,481 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 1.1% of Albion Financial Group UT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Adobe were worth $12,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $422,000. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $2.31 on Monday, reaching $435.74. 33,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,403,666. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $338.00 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $392.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $426.52.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $591.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.