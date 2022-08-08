Albion Financial Group UT Sells 2,658 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Albion Financial Group UT trimmed its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,658 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,761,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,672,000 after purchasing an additional 579,702 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,938,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,990,000 after buying an additional 127,096 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,550,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,908,000 after buying an additional 20,957 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,377,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,185,000 after acquiring an additional 47,085 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.9% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,239,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,782,000 after acquiring an additional 58,326 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Trading Up 9.9 %

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock traded up $3.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,399. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.68 and a 52-week high of $65.74. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.32, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.46. The company has a quick ratio of 18.00, a current ratio of 18.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 38.63% and a return on equity of 10.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel purchased 2,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.41 per share, with a total value of $99,809.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,033,316.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Lipson purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.18 per share, with a total value of $111,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,801.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel purchased 2,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.41 per share, with a total value of $99,809.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,507 shares in the company, valued at $20,033,316.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Featured Stories

