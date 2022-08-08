Albion Financial Group UT Sells 357 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Albion Financial Group UT lessened its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hasbro by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,434,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,539,000 after buying an additional 896,250 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hasbro by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,313,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,763,000 after buying an additional 265,002 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,434,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,249,000 after buying an additional 73,544 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Hasbro by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,431,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,529,000 after buying an additional 31,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hasbro by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,242,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,247,000 after buying an additional 96,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

HAS traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.64. 3,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,230,447. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.29. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.93 and a 52-week high of $105.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.79.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. Hasbro had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Hasbro’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.16%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HAS. Truist Financial cut their price target on Hasbro from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Hasbro from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. KeyCorp cut Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Hasbro from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.70.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

