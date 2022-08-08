Albion Financial Group UT Sells 6,374 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Albion Financial Group UT lessened its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,607 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 6,374 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $9,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $2,266,923,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $14,881,876,000 after buying an additional 3,319,939 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,843,216 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,251,413,000 after buying an additional 2,648,829 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,468,283 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,596,000 after buying an additional 2,294,400 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,174,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,689,271,000 after buying an additional 1,934,339 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QUALCOMM Trading Down 1.7 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Cowen set a $185.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.35.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $2.51 on Monday, hitting $147.70. The stock had a trading volume of 110,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,546,086. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $118.22 and a one year high of $193.58. The stock has a market cap of $165.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.97.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.