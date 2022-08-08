Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) PT Raised to $21.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.10.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Down 4.7 %

Alignment Healthcare stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.07. 19,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,591. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.48 and a beta of 2.05. Alignment Healthcare has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $23.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.82 and a 200-day moving average of $10.59.

Insider Activity at Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.20. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 47.96%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $134,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 719,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,048,918.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 13,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $152,980.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,674,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,581,499.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $134,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 719,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,048,918.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,650,395 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alignment Healthcare

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $47,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 15.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $112,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

