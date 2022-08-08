Almaden Minerals (TSE:AMM) Releases Earnings Results

Almaden Minerals (TSE:AMM – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:AAU) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, reports.
Shares of AMM stock traded down C$0.02 on Monday, hitting C$0.31. 23,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,946. The company has a current ratio of 15.71, a quick ratio of 14.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.85 million and a PE ratio of -15.25. Almaden Minerals has a one year low of C$0.27 and a one year high of C$0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.37.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$0.40 price target on shares of Almaden Minerals in a report on Thursday, July 7th.
Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
