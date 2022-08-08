Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,238,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,300 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.0% of Swiss National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Alphabet worth $3,459,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 663 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 87.1% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 741 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 21.0% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 882 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.4% during the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,515.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,352 shares of company stock worth $15,690,955. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $119.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $102.21 and a one year high of $152.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $27.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen cut their target price on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.40.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.