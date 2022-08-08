Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $132.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Altair Engineering’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Altair Engineering updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTR traded down $2.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.89. The stock had a trading volume of 672,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,044. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.32. Altair Engineering has a twelve month low of $48.19 and a twelve month high of $82.96.

In other news, insider Uwe Schramm sold 5,934 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.64, for a total value of $312,365.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,309 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,425.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Uwe Schramm sold 5,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.64, for a total value of $312,365.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,309 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,425.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 2,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total value of $124,261.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,945,764.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,463 shares of company stock valued at $603,485. Corporate insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALTR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,144 shares of the software’s stock worth $314,217,000 after purchasing an additional 339,610 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,228,336 shares of the software’s stock valued at $79,104,000 after acquiring an additional 244,872 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 968,901 shares of the software’s stock valued at $62,397,000 after acquiring an additional 47,389 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 21.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 128,625 shares of the software’s stock valued at $8,283,000 after purchasing an additional 22,944 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,645,906 shares of the software’s stock valued at $299,196,000 after acquiring an additional 18,157 shares in the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Oppenheimer reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products.

