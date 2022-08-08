Alto Ingredients Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ALTO)

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 8,181 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 394% compared to the average volume of 1,656 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alto Ingredients

In related news, CEO Michael D. Kandris purchased 12,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.06 per share, with a total value of $50,404.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 548,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,063.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael D. Kandris acquired 12,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.06 per share, for a total transaction of $50,404.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 548,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,063.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $80,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 483,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,552. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 44,830 shares of company stock valued at $181,610. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Alto Ingredients alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alto Ingredients

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALTO. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Alto Ingredients in the first quarter worth $30,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Alto Ingredients by 150.0% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alto Ingredients in the second quarter worth $45,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alto Ingredients in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Alto Ingredients in the first quarter worth $59,000. 57.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alto Ingredients Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of Alto Ingredients stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $4.86. 21,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,022,039. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Alto Ingredients has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $7.37. The company has a market cap of $358.31 million, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 2.56.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.13). Alto Ingredients had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $308.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alto Ingredients will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Alto Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

About Alto Ingredients

(Get Rating)

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils and carbon dioxide for food and beverage markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distillers grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alto Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.