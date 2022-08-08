Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen cut their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays downgraded Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.9 %

MO traded up $0.40 on Monday, hitting $44.50. 48,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,397,761. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $80.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.96.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. Altria Group's revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 371.13%.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

