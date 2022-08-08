Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 14.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,220,000 after buying an additional 25,413 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Altria Group by 12.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 58,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 211,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,025,000 after buying an additional 15,440 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 546,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,537,000 after acquiring an additional 8,838 shares during the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen decreased their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of MO stock opened at $44.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.96. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $79.42 billion, a PE ratio of 45.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 371.13%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

