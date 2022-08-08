Amazon.com’s (AMZN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $175.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $177.99.

AMZN stock opened at $140.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 126.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.09 and its 200-day moving average is $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZNGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, William Allan LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

