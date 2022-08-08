American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.54-$1.58 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Homes 4 Rent also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.54-1.58 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMH. Oppenheimer began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a market perform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $40.00 target price on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.74.

Shares of NYSE:AMH traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,215,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,956. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $32.60 and a 12 month high of $44.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 65.00, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.87 and its 200 day moving average is $37.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $361.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.32%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.71 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,830,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,353,438.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 200,706 shares of company stock worth $7,161,700. Insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMH. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 725.9% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,816,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,810,000 after buying an additional 4,233,435 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,737,505,000 after buying an additional 3,533,157 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,861,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $514,830,000 after buying an additional 2,154,704 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter worth $11,646,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 12.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,793,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,808,000 after purchasing an additional 205,645 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

