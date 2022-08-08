American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS.

American International Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE AIG traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,034,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,092,979. American International Group has a one year low of $48.40 and a one year high of $65.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.54. The stock has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,005,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,187,000 after acquiring an additional 63,099 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in American International Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,932,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $184,049,000 after acquiring an additional 190,974 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,436,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,200,000 after buying an additional 229,987 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,119,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,283,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 825,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,819,000 after purchasing an additional 215,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American International Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AIG shares. StockNews.com downgraded American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.57.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Articles

