Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.65-$0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15 billion-$2.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion. Amneal Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.65-0.70 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AMRX. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.15. 24,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,602. The stock has a market cap of $954.21 million, a P/E ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.35. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $5.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.32 and its 200 day moving average is $3.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( NYSE:AMRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The company had revenue of $559.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.44 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 61.08%. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,830,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,477 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 349,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 146,754 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,639,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 124,301 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $430,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

Further Reading

