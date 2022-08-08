Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,130 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in APH. State Street Corp raised its stake in Amphenol by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,762,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,258,223,000 after purchasing an additional 400,777 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Amphenol by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,989,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,485,863,000 after purchasing an additional 864,918 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,681,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $931,701,000 after purchasing an additional 336,188 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Amphenol by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,565,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $836,605,000 after purchasing an additional 315,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Amphenol by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,799,130 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $663,014,000 after purchasing an additional 45,937 shares during the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.82. 23,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,554,096. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.85. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $88.45. The firm has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 27.97%.

In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.89.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

