Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Bought by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 78.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,382 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,432 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APH. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 124.9% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $77.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $46.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $88.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.85.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 15.00%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 27.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,101. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,101. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

