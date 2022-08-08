Analysts Set EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) PT at $22.14

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EVER shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on EverQuote from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on EverQuote from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. B. Riley started coverage on EverQuote in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on EverQuote from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of EVER stock opened at $11.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.55. The firm has a market cap of $344.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 1.19. EverQuote has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $24.50.

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $101.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.77 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 25.46% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that EverQuote will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EverQuote news, CTO David Brainard sold 5,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $47,908.53. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 128,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,186.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,555 shares of company stock valued at $60,659 in the last 90 days. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVER. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 398.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

